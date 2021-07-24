Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,815 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.78% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,709,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MNR stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

