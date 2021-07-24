Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,127 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.94% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $29,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

