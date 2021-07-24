Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,758 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.46% of Rafael worth $29,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at $6,852,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.57 million, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

