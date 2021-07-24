Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 415,521 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.00% of MRC Global worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $726.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

