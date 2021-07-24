Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,147 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.00% of Avid Technology worth $28,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $36.91 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,549 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.