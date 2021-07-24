Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,152 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,152 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Churchill Downs worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $65,729,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.13 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.