Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 76,734 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.52 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

