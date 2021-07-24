Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,988 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Sasol worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

SSL stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.