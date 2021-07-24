Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of Lantheus worth $28,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.