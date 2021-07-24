Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.53% of National Research worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $52.25 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

