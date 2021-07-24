Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.27.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of DIN stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
