Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.