disBalancer Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $359,565.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00126303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.22 or 0.99802267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00884206 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,584 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

