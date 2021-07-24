Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 346.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Discovery worth $246,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,394,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

