Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,748 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

