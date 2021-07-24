DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.65% of DMC Global worth $77,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.36%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

