DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,739 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.02% of DMC Global worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.83 million, a PE ratio of 277.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.