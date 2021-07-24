DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 57.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $392,285.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.