DOC.COM 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,928.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $9,928.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.70 or 0.00840999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About DOC.COM

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

