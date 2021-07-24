Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading Up 2% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $171.74 million and $5.22 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053515 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

