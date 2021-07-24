Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 418.20 ($5.46). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 417.60 ($5.46), with a volume of 1,049,279 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

