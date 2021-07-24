DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $277,685.48 and $15,973.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00367626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

