Dora Factory (DORA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.13 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00013742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

