Dover Motorsports (DVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of DVD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

