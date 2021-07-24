DoYourTip (DYT) Achieves Market Cap of $597,426.02

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $597,426.02 and $29,161.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00240541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001374 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.30 or 0.00813772 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.