Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Achieves $25.52 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.32 or 0.00846225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.