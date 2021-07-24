Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Dropbox worth $30,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

