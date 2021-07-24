Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,705 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Dropbox worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

