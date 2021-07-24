DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003115 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

