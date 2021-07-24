Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 659,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,240 shares of company stock worth $6,760,333. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

