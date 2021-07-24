Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00123577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.16 or 0.99779196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00874059 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

