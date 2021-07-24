DuckDaoDime 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $114,134.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $114,134.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $8.46 or 0.00025032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,167 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

