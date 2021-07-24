DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $336.57 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

