Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.56 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

