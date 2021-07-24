DXdao (DXD) Price Up 15.5% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $294.92 or 0.00865391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $215,802.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00243999 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

