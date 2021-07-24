DXdao Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $248,807.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $279.17 or 0.00826485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00236004 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

