Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

