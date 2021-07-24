Dynamite Reaches Market Cap of $138,895.72 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $138,895.72 and approximately $72,125.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00238756 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.83 or 0.00845020 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,385 coins and its circulating supply is 391,138 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

