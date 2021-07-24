Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Bought by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,111 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics comprises about 3.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 577,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 350.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 450,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,064 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

