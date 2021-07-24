e-Gulden One Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $81.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00369881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,560 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,286 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.