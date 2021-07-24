e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

