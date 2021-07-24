Earnbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $582,625.55 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $582,625.55 and approximately $45.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00014123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00115560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.95 or 0.99657956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00886056 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

