Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 167,610 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,610 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Sealed Air worth $61,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

