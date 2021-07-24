Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 21,564 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $55,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $337.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $337.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.18.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

