Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 811,025 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 27,511.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 811,025 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of CDK Global worth $44,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CDK Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 262,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

