Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,641 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Black Knight worth $84,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

