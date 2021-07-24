Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,185 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.35% of A. O. Smith worth $38,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

AOS stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

