Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,673 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

