Earnest Partners LLC Buys 200,453 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,453 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of CF Industries worth $53,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

