Earnest Partners LLC Buys 330,862 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,862 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.