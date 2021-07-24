Earnest Partners LLC Buys 69,420 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Air Lease worth $37,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after acquiring an additional 118,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,969 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Air Lease by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Air Lease by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 782,825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Air Lease by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 545,938 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.